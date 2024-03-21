DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Greatest Magician

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £43.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

‘Extraordinary’ - Daily Mirror. Following a completely sell out run in 2022 - James Phelan, the magician most infamous for jamming the BBC switchboard after correctly predicted the lottery presents with an all new show for 2024....

14+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
1250 capacity

