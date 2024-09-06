Top track

Honey Pie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bygones

Bush Hall
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Honey Pie
Got a code?

About

The Bygones are an indie folk duo consisting of Allison Young and Joshua Lee Turner. Their sound ties together unexpected genres, from traditional jazz to 70’s singer-songwriter, classic country to bossa nova. Josh’s classical guitar background and ear for...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bygones

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.