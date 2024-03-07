DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

This Will Destroy Your Ears

The Hope & Ruin
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It might be easy to stop in front of this band’s apocalyptic name and walk on by… convinced that you’re entering a deliberately badly lit alley or already exhausted by the heavy weather forecast. However, even if this most Mancunian trio from the suburbs o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

This Will Destroy Your Ears

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.