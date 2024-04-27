DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cortisol, Final Girls, Fire Is Murder

The Kingsland
Sat, 27 Apr, 1:30 pm
GigsNew York
$13.91
About

Cortisol

Final Girls

Fire Is Murder

No Call, No Show

Chokepoint

Deadshot

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Cross Island Connect
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cortisol, Final Girls, No Call No Show

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA

Doors open1:30 pm

