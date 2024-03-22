DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fresh from supporting The Libertines at The Lido last year we are delighted to welcome local legend Lo Barnes.
Expect haunting rock n roll from the British singer songwriter with 60's inspired heartbreak melancholia, recorded with the help of colleagues f...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.