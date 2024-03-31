DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Viv McLean Fundraising Piano Recital

Conway Hall
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
About

British pianist Viv McLean returns to Conway Hall for a fundraising concert featuring a wide variety of music spanning three centuries. Three of the extremely characterful Sonatas of Scarlatti will be followed by the monumental Beethoven Appassionata Son...

This is an all ages event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Conway Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Conway Hall

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Doors open6:00 pm

