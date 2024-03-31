DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
British pianist Viv McLean returns to Conway Hall for a fundraising concert featuring a wide variety of music spanning three centuries. Three of the extremely characterful Sonatas of Scarlatti will be followed by the monumental Beethoven Appassionata Son...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.