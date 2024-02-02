DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Steven Adams & The French Drops

The Castle Hotel
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Steven Adams, formerly of The Broken Family Band, has a new album out. Drops (Fika Recordings) is a banger, and according to Mojo, ‘urban Britain has generated its very own equivalent of Stephen Malkmus’.

Since calling time on TBFB at the height of their...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Steven Adams

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

