PEGGY GOU and special guests Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C + Hiver

Gunnersbury Park
Sat, 17 Aug, 1:00 pm
DJLondon
£68.07

Children 12 and under are free with an adult ticket holder aged 18 or over. All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder aged 18 or over.

The event is no-readmission and big-bag free. Only bags smaller than a sheet of A4 paper will be permi...

Presented by Festival Republic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C and 2 more

Gunnersbury Park

Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

