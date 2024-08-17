DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Children 12 and under are free with an adult ticket holder aged 18 or over. All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder aged 18 or over.
The event is no-readmission and big-bag free. Only bags smaller than a sheet of A4 paper will be permi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.