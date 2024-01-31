DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Car, the garden: North America Tour - Harmony

Chop Shop
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $55.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Tickets starting at $45 [+fees]

This is an ALL AGES event
Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Car, the Garden

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.