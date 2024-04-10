Top track

The Undercover Hippy

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Top track

The Undercover Hippy - Boyfriend
About

The Undercover Hippy comes to Hoots! 🔊

Renowned for the electric atmosphere of their live shows, Billy and his band never fail to leave the crowd feeling inspired and energised, his music brings together powerful messages, infectious reggae rhythms, and...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

The Undercover Hippy

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

