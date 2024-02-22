DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maisie Adam + Support

Big Penny Social
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

What's funny? This is! Headlining the show will be the amazing Maisie Adam with more acts to be announced.

You may have also seen Maisie Adam on BBC's Mock the Week, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and ITV’s The Stand Up Sketch Show, and she has appeared on...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Big Penny Social.

Lineup

Maisie Adam

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
1400 capacity

