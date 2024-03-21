DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giovedisanto w/ Popa live

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Popa, cantautrice e fashion designer, amante dei salotti e della dolce vita presenta live il suo primo album, che consacra tutto il lavoro degli ultimi anni. All’interno del disco saranno presenti anche due brani inediti “Arte e Finanza” e “Bugie”.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Popa

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

