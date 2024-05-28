DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Citizen Live is happy to host Freddie Joon's London headline show at Colours Hoxton on May 28th.
Fusing dance backbeats with driving electric guitar + uplifting catchy melodies, Freddie Joon is a killer-no-filler energetic dance-pop artist. After showcasi...
