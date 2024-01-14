DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir with Donnie Doolittle, & Tongues of Fire

Siberia
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$14.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hailing from the humble heavy music scene of Savannah, GA, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir set out with a DIY ethos, forward mentality, and an unrelenting drive. With our members having participated in regional acts Birdperson, Hot Plate, Soundaltar, and T...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Donnie Doolittle, Tongues of Fire

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

