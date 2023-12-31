DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Balamii presents NYE 2023

Peckham Arches
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Balamii presents NYE 2023 with Goya Gumbani, Maxwell Owin, Pinty, Ella Knight, Ben Hauke, Danniella Dee, Meg Paine, Footshooter and more TBA.

Joins us as we celebrate the new year with station favourites past and present.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Balamii.

Lineup

5
Goya Gumbani, Maxwell Owin, Pinty and 5 more

Venue

Peckham Arches

SE15 4QN, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.