DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Where does your power lie? Award-winning comedian and ultra-nerd Juliette Burton lost her power a few years ago. Amidst heartbreak she found it again through finding her truest self. Join her in this hilarious and geeky quest for self-discovery and a lot o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.