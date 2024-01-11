DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juliette Burton: Going Rogue (Work In Progress)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Where does your power lie? Award-winning comedian and ultra-nerd Juliette Burton lost her power a few years ago. Amidst heartbreak she found it again through finding her truest self. Join her in this hilarious and geeky quest for self-discovery and a lot o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.