HOTEL LUX + Guest

Point Ephémère
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Définitivement prolifique, la scène rock britannique compte parmi ses rangs un quintet tout droit débarqué de Portsmouth à Londres : Hotel Lux. Une poignée de morceaux rageurs a placé rapidement Hotel Lux au rang de « Next big thing » (NME). Et c’est tout...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par LOUD BOOKING.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hotel Lux

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

