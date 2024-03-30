Top track

OMINI - Mare Forza 9oi

Omini

Off Topic
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gli Omini a marzo 2024 tornano live indoor per tre feste speciali!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Kashmir Music.
Lineup

OMINI

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

