Top track

Lekna & Eve Lesedi - Something New

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bailey

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lekna & Eve Lesedi - Something New
Got a code?

About

Bailey are an indie-disco quartet based in London, they are rapidly making a name for themselves with their incredibly fun and groovy live performances, and their mission is to get you moving. Expect the unexpected for their very first headline show, this...

Presented by Turtle Tempo.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.