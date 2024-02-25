DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Burney Sisters

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $14.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Burney Sisters live at Eddie's Attic!

The Burney Sisters, comprised of sisters Emma and Bella Burney create music with a maturity and emotional intelligence that belies their age. They write keen and knowing songs while arranging for multiple instrume...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Burney Sisters

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

