I Don't Want To Die (Geneva Jacuzzi Remix)

Patriarchy

Headrow House
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Patriarchy is a band lead by infamous LA songwriter and director Actually Huizenga, probing the soft underbelly of sex, power, subversion, and death - existing where desire and fear inevitably intertwine.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

Turnspit, Patriarchy

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

