Ancient Infinity Orchestra - Equanimity

Ancient Infinity Orchestra

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ancient Infinity Orchestra - Equanimity
About

Doors 5pm. Live music from 8pm. 18+ event.

On Saturday 24th February it is with great pleasure that we welcome jazz ensemble Ancient Infinity Orchestra to our living room stage.

ABOUT ANCIENT INFINITY ORCHESTRA

Ancient Infinity Orchestra is a 14-member...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Ancient Infinity Orchestra

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

