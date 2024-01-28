Top track

Si-Fi Nilsson - Balloons

The Tall Poppy + Si-Fi Nilsson

The Finsbury
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

An artist to look out for in 2024 'The Tall Poppy' will showcase whats been brewing in the studio over past months. A striking new musician emerging.

Only fitting we've got one of the finest artistic minds currently in London, Swedish songwriter Si-Fi N...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

