DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An artist to look out for in 2024 'The Tall Poppy' will showcase whats been brewing in the studio over past months. A striking new musician emerging.
Only fitting we've got one of the finest artistic minds currently in London, Swedish songwriter Si-Fi N...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.