Silly Boy Blue - Not A Friend

Silly Boy Blue

La Cigale
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cette année, Silly Boy Blue est de retour avec Eternal Lover, son deuxième album. Il fait suite à Breakup Songs, un premier album paru en 2021 et suivi d’une tournée de plus de 40 dates, une Gaîté Lyrique complète & une nomination aux Victoires de la Musiq Read more

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Silly Boy Blue

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

