Animals As Leaders

O2 Ritz
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Under 25’s require ID (passport/driving licence) to purchase alcohol.

8+/U14S WITH ADULT 18+

Presented by Action! Presents.

Lineup

Animals as Leaders, Allt

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

