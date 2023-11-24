DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Molestie nel music business Equaly presenta i dati

Torneria Tortona
Fri, 24 Nov, 5:15 pm
TalkMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il questionario sulla violenza e le molestie nei confronti delle lavoratrici della musica è stato promosso da Equaly, prima realtà italiana che si occupa di parità di genere nel music business, in occasione del 25 novembre 2021. Dal 2021 ad oggi sono stati...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.