Autechre

La Sala (WiZink Center)
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€38.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Decir que Autechre es uno de los grupos más influyentes de la electrónica contemporánea es quedarse corto. El dúo británico formado por Sean Booth y Rob Brown ha ido más allá, trascendiendo la etiqueta que los situaba como una de las formaciones más respet...

Presentado por Delicalisten & Sold Out

Lineup

Autechre

Venue

La Sala (WiZink Center)

Calle Fuente Del Berro, 28009 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

