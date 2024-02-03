Top track

Sam Gellaitry (DJ)

Phonox
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scottish artist Sam Gellaitry has established himself as a graceful and supremely talented young producer who can count anyone from Vic Mensa to Skrillex among his growing fanbases.

Having released on esteemed labels Soulection and XL Recordings, he has b...

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Sam Gellaitry

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

