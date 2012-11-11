DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

4TheDMV presents: The Night Vibe

Songbyrd
11 Nov - 12 Nov
$11.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Riz Tha Great & Good News Threads Present The Night Vibe!

Get ready for the best vibe in the DMV at The Night Vibe! Join us on Saturday, November 11, 2023 for a night filled with music, dancing, and good vibes.

Experience the energy as renowned DJs spin...

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open12:00 am

