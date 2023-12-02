DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ENRG returns to Liverpool's Blackstone Street warehouse with a mega lineup featuring Barry Can't Swim, Denis Sulta, Kettama, Lala, Skin on Skin & Nikki Chong!
Tickets on sale Thursday 2nd November at 10am!
This event is strictly 18+. All customer must pr...
