L'EVENTO NON È COMPRESO NELL'ABBONAMENTO DAY 2
Tra gli ospiti della seconda serata di MArteLive al Qube Godblesscomputers che salirà sul main stage intorno alle 23.30!
BIOGRAFIA
Lorenzo Nada è Godblesscomputers. Si forma come beat maker, producer e dj,...
