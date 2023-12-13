Top track

Godblesscomputers - Abisso

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Godblesscomputers | MArteLive Day 2

QUBE Sala A
Wed, 13 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Godblesscomputers - Abisso
Got a code?

About

L'EVENTO NON È COMPRESO NELL'ABBONAMENTO DAY 2

Tra gli ospiti della seconda serata di MArteLive al Qube Godblesscomputers che salirà sul main stage intorno alle 23.30!

BIOGRAFIA

Lorenzo Nada è Godblesscomputers. Si forma come beat maker, producer e dj,...

MArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

QUBE Sala A

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.