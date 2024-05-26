DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Sunday Sessions

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 26 May 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyLeeds
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stand up comedy every last Sunday at the Belgrave, come on thru and watch us struggle xx

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Leeds Comedy Project.

Lineup

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

