Hockey Dad, Minds Eye, Burs

The Garrison
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
CA$36.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

What began as something to do while there was no surf has become so much more for Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming aka Hockey Dad. In 2013 the two, who have been friends since early childhood started jamming in their parent’s garage because there were no...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

