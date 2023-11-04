DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Samedi c’est le retour de @djsamchris un habitué du club qui a fait ses gammes du côté de New York, il sera accompagné par @jmonly artiste de la scène lyonnaise qui a eu l’occasion de jouer dans les plus grands clubs de sa ville et à plusieurs reprises à P...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.