Sam Chris JM international guest surprise

La Mano
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€10
Samedi c’est le retour de @djsamchris un habitué du club qui a fait ses gammes du côté de New York, il sera accompagné par @jmonly artiste de la scène lyonnaise qui a eu l’occasion de jouer dans les plus grands clubs de sa ville et à plusieurs reprises à P...

Présenté par La Mano.

JM , Sam Chris

La Mano

10 Rue Papillon, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

