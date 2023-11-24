Top track

Moonglow - Say You Will

Colin Bracewell, League Two, Moonglow, Bobby Rethwish

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$13.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Colin Bracewell w/ League Two, Moonglow, & Bobby Rethwish

Colin Bracewell, a 22-year-old indie pop artist from Minneapolis, MN is paving his own, fresh path within the Midwest music scene. Originally hailing from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Colin blends ins...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

League Two, Bobby Rethwish

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

