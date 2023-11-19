DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anzian Prodige di e con Luisa Merloni

Angelo Mai
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In anteprima all'Angelo Mai il 18 e 19 novembre, un nuovo assolo di Luisa Merloni, freschissimo, pronto solo per voi: ANZIAN PRODIGE.

Il nostro paese invecchia ma, attenzione, questa è una buona notizia. Puo' la seconda parte della vita essere la migliore...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Lineup

Luisa Merloni

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm
190 capacity

