DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Swaré HOUSE AN NOU est de retour le vendredi 1er Décembre 20h-2h à la Flèche d’Or
House An Nou (Notre House en créole) :
Quand house music, future grooves et techno se mélangent au gwoka, bèlè et karibbean grooves, ou quand U.R, Masters At Work, Kariz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.