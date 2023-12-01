DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swaré House An Nou

La Flèche d'Or
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La Swaré HOUSE AN NOU est de retour le vendredi 1er Décembre 20h-2h à la Flèche d’Or

House An Nou (Notre House en créole) :

Quand house music, future grooves et techno se mélangent au gwoka, bèlè et karibbean grooves, ou quand U.R, Masters At Work, Kariz...

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

