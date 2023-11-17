DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UCLA vs USC Showdown

Don Quixote
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
Los Angeles
From $12.36
What happens in the valley has officially made its way over the bridge, the madness is coming and the energy is unmatched . Mark you calendar for the party of parties ! 18+ with food , drinks and a full bar for 21+ . Come see for yourself why 4MB has a rep...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 4MB.

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

