DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
What happens in the valley has officially made its way over the bridge, the madness is coming and the energy is unmatched . Mark you calendar for the party of parties ! 18+ with food , drinks and a full bar for 21+ . Come see for yourself why 4MB has a rep...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.