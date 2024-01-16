DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La France qui a faim - conférence

La Maison des Métallos
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkParis
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rencontre d’une anthropologue spécialiste de la faim et d’un philosophe qui a beaucoup écrit sur la précarité pour penser les erreurs d’un pays riche où 8 millions de Français doivent recourir à l'aide alimentaire tandis que 10 millions de tonnes de nourri...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

