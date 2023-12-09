DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Diorama - Festival Les Enfants d'Abord 15h

Point Ephémère
Sat, 9 Dec, 3:00 pm
TheatreParis
From €9
À PARTIR DE 3 ANS

Dans un tout petit théâtre de bois, animé par d’ingénieux décors, comme tous les matins, le soleil se lève et donne aux paysages de jolies teintes éclatantes. Mais aujourd’hui, le soleil n’est pas rond, il est carré ! Du pôle nord à la s...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open 3:00 pm

