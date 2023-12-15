Top track

Kerala Dust - london

The Steel Yard
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nevada
About

Adp present the last show of the year in london

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kerala Dust
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Kerala Dust , Moullinex, GPU Panic and 1 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

