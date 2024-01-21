DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OUTHAUS & SWEETIE DARLING by Churros

SALA APOLO
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La fiesta por excelencia de los domingos de Barcelona, CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE, te trae en exclusiva la 4ª EDICIÓN de su fiesta más internacional. ¡Sigue viviendo en primera persona la revolución queer que llega directamente desde los hotspots que más lo rom...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PUMALU2 (CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE).

Josh Harrison (DJ), Peter Darling

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

