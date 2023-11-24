DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alexander Bennett: Trust Me (WIP)

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:20 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A new show about trust.

★★★★★ Broadway World

★★★★★ Mumble

★★★★ Edinburgh Festivals Magazine

★★★★ One4Review

★★★★ QR

★★★★ Scottish Field

★★★★ Pepper and Salt

'Fun, funny, tremendously engaging and even frequently joyous. He holds the audience in the...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.

Lineup

Alexander Bennett

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:20 pm

