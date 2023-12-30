DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

That's Drag Bingo Show: Festive Special

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 30 Dec, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are BACK and more fabulous than ever!

Looking for something exciting to do on a Saturday? Introducing ‘That’s Drag’ bingo - a hilarious and unique experience right in the heart of Brixton. Serving you comedy and competition, this raucously randy event...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.