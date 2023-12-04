Top track

Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band - Flashes of Orange

Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band

The Monkey House
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsWinooski
From $12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"At the frayed bottom-edge of Indiana – just a moderate bike ride north of LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – multi-instrumentalist, artist and songwriter RYAN DAVIS’ Americana-noir soundwaves have been emanating for years in a myriad of forms. As driving force for th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Waking Windows.

Lineup

Paper Castles

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

