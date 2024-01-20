Top track

Bachi Da Pietra + The Manifesto

Bronson
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€12

About

ACCETTA & CONTINUA è il titolo del nuovo lavoro in studio dei Bachi Da Pietra in uscita a novembre 2023. Il tour a supporto del disco partirà il a novembre e toccherà i club della penisola.

Il disco segna un’altra pietra miliare nel percorso evolutivo che...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

Bachi da pietra

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

