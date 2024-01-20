DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ACCETTA & CONTINUA è il titolo del nuovo lavoro in studio dei Bachi Da Pietra in uscita a novembre 2023. Il tour a supporto del disco partirà il a novembre e toccherà i club della penisola.
Il disco segna un’altra pietra miliare nel percorso evolutivo che...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.