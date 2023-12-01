DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Acor, Franky B, Istigkeit

Transbordeur
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
€15.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Les événements du mois de Noël arrivent et on démarre en trombe avec la première date d'Acor à Lyon. D'origine serbe, ses edits de Bicep, Massano ou encore Zhi-Vago ont fait le tour de la planète. Récemment arrivé sur la scène, on lui prédit un avenir radi...

Présenté par 23:59 en accord avec le Transbordeur

Lineup

Franky B, Istigkeit

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.