DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tour alla scoperta dei vini eroici: RAMIE con visita guidata e degustazione alla Miniera Paola e dell'Azienda Agricola Autin, pranzo tipico presso l'agriturismo di Terranostra - Campagna Amica La Chabranda (Pomaretto), visita alle vigne e rientro a Torino...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.