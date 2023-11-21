Top track

memory of jane - How You Make Me Feel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MEMORY OF JANE + JOE WINTER

The Waiting Room
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

memory of jane - How You Make Me Feel
Got a code?

About

EAST OF EDEN PRESENTS: MEMORY OF JANE + JOE WINTER

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by East of Eden.

Lineup

Memory of Jane, Joe Winter

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.