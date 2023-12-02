DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lana Del Rey Dance Party

The Garrison
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$24.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the highly-anticipated Lana Del Rey (slow dance) party at The Garrison! On Saturday December 2nd, enjoy four hours of Lana music, slow dancing to your favourite Lana songs, singing along with fellow Lana enthusiasts, assisting to a performance...

Presented by Glimmering Dolls

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

